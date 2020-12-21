Dallas County Reports 23 Additional Deaths, 1,814 New COVID Cases

Dallas County Has 1,000 People In Hospital For COVID-19

DALLAS –“As we begin this week of Christmas, today we report 1,814 new cases, 23 new deaths, and for the first time a 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19. It is more important now than ever that we follow the doctors’ advice to avoid crowds, forego in-person celebrations with people outside of those we live with, and wear our masks whenever we are in an indoor setting outside the home or in our home if non-household members are present.

By doing these things and planning ahead to take advantage of online, curbside and delivery options, we can hopefully give our healthcare heroes the capacity they need to help those who are sick in this time of unprecedented spread. Stopping this current surge, which will continue to weaken our community and our country, is imperative.

Now is the time for gratitude and I am thankful for all of you and the courage you have shown during this year in dealing with this deadly pandemic.

It is the time to renew our strength and continue to find the courage to make the small sacrifices necessary to keep our community and country as strong as possible until the vaccine can be administered to the vast majority of everyone and do its job,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 1,814 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, 1,655 confirmed cases and 159 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 156,266 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 18,274 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,484 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

The additional deaths being reported today includes the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Hutchins. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in hospice, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Due to the observance of the Christmas holiday, Dallas County will not be releasing COVID-19 data on Thursday, December 24 or Friday, December 25. Reporting will resume Saturday, December 26. Saturday’s reporting will include data processed Wednesday evening and Sunday’s reporting will include data from Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Save

Comments

comments