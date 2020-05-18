Dallas County Reports 224 Additional COVID-19 Cases

No New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Dallas County Today

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 18, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 224 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 7,679, including 177 deaths. The additional death being reported today is of a man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 177 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Downward Trend

“Today’s numbers continue a slight downward trend in the number of new positive cases. How well we do in continuing that trend is dependent on all of you exercising good personal responsibility choices. We currently still have significant community spread, which means doctors strongly encourage you to avoid unnecessary crowds. When you must go into a crowd or on public transportation, wear a cloth face covering and maintain 6 foot distancing at all times. Finally, doctors strongly encourage the use of good hygiene which includes frequent hand washing and not touching your face. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. Remember, the best way to do that is #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

