Dallas County Has 155 Positive COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am March 23, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 24 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to the total case count in Dallas County to 155.

The third and fourth deaths from COVID-19 are being reported:

· A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. This individual had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have other high-risk chronic health conditions.

· Another man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. This individual had also been critically ill in an area hospital, and had high-risk chronic health conditions.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Dallas County will not release further information to protect their privacy.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the two Dallas County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 since yesterday’s posting. The “Stay Home Stay Safe” order will save lives but it takes all of us. We are working to answer the many questions from business we have received this morning and will get you answers as soon as possible. Most of your questions can be found by carefully reading the order and I encourage people to do that before they contact us,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The case count at the following link will only include county residents:

https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Comments

comments