Dallas County Elections Department Begins Mailing Voter Registration Certificates

Dallas, Texas – The Dallas County Elections Department has begun mailing Voter Registration Certificates (proof of registration) to eligible voters throughout Dallas County. Voter Registration Certificates are required to be mailed every two years before a Primary Election. These new certificates will be valid through December 31, 2025.

Voters are urged to verify the information on their certificates for accuracy. Any corrections can be made on the back of the card, signed, and returned to the Dallas County Elections Department at 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247. Voters who need to update their voter registration information or who do not receive a new certificate by December 31, 2023, are encouraged to contact the Dallas County Elections Department by emailing DallasCountyVotes@ DallasCounty.org or by calling (469) 627-VOTE.