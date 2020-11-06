Dallas County COVID Cases Highest Daily Average Since July

868 New COVID-19 Cases Today, 6 New Deaths

DALLAS –Yesterday Texas Department of State Health Services reported the last 7 days Texas averaged:

⬆️6,223 new cases per day

⬆️5,740 current hospitalizations

⬆️89 new fatalities reported per day

As of 4:00 pm November 5, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 868 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 601 confirmed cases and 267 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 99,761 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,127 confirmed deaths. There is a cumulative total of 7,601 probable cases (antigen test), including 16 probable deaths.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 43 has increased to 733 — the highest daily average of new cases since July. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 15.4% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 43 (week ending 10/24/20).

A provisional total of 693 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 43 – over twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 3 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

There were 480 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Wednesday, November 4. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 522 for the same time period, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Hospitalization numbers continue to remain high, emphasizing the severe impact this virus can have on individuals. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

“Although there is some evidence that more people are renewing their diligence in wearing a mask and avoiding crowds, not enough of us are doing this and our numbers are continuing to rise. Today we have 868 new COVID-19 cases to report and six deaths. Those reported today who lost their lives range in ages from their 40’s to their 90’s.

We know what to do, we just need to do it. With the weather being good, it’s a great time to get outside and avoid indoor crowds. We must all wear our mask everyday as part of our wardrobe when leaving the house. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve, safe lives and strengthen our economy by doing the things that doctors have repeatedly told us are necessary to win the battle against COVID,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

