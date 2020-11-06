Duncanville ISD employees get bonus checks

Duncanville ISD personnel were excited to receive bonus checks of $2,000 each this week. The supplemental checks were sent to all personnel as a special thank you for their hard work, dedication and service to the district during the difficult and stressful conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Duncanville ISD Chief Communication Officer Tiara Richard said that all district personnel who were employed as of Sept. 1, 2020, received checks. The checks were approved by the Duncanville ISD board of trustees during their budget meeting last summer.

1,900 Duncanville ISD Employees

About 1,900 district employees will be receiving the supplemental checks. The categories include personnel in administration, custodial, teaching, technology, transportation, and warehouse positions.

Classes in all schools in the district are currently being taught both virtually and in person in the classroom, with strict adherence to social distancing, masking, and other requirements for Dallas County. The students were given an opportunity to choose whether to attend in person or continue learning virtually.

Duncanville ISD serves the entire city of Duncanville, plus portions of DeSoto, Dallas, and Cedar Hill. Their current enrollment is 11,717 students, with 70% of those students enrolled in virtual learning. About 30% of the students are attending classes in person. These percentages may change with the next choice period that will begin next week.

Extracurricular Activities

Extracurricular activities such as choir, debate, band, speech, and theatre events are still occurring virtually when possible. However, some students in the district are involved in practices and participating in events. These in-person events include such team sports as football and basketball.

The prize-winning Duncanville HS marching band holds in-person practices and also participates in events. The band, under the leadership of Director David Brandon, played at the Duncanville high school’s home game last Friday.

Dr. Marc Smith serves as Superintendent of Duncanville Independent School District. For more information about Duncanville ISD, please visit duncanvilleisd.org.

