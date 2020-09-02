Dallas County Changes Risk Level From Red To Orange

323 New COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 3:00 pm September 2, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 358 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 72,610, including 926 confirmed deaths. The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,025, including 10 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 358 new cases we are reporting today, 207 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and 35 were from months prior to August.

The additional 7 deaths, including one probable death, being reported today include the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Avoid Large Gatherings Of More Than 10 People

“Today we’re reporting 323 new COVID-19 cases and 35 old cases from May, June, and July for a total of 358 cases today. According to the Public Health Committee, we have met the criteria to now move from the “Red” high-risk level into the “Orange” moderate-risk level. We had been in the “Red” risk-level since we announced the color-coded risk chart in May, and as we saw record numbers of cases and hospitalizations over the summer.

I know the move to the “Orange” level is because of the hard work of Dallas County residents who have worn their masks, maintained social distances and made sacrifices for the greater good. The Public Health Guidance document that shows what medical experts say you can safely do in the “Orange” level is on our website at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org. With all activities, we should continue to wear our mask, maintain social distancing, and use good hand hygiene. I do want to remind high-risk individuals and those over the age of 65 to continue to exercise extreme caution in all of their outside activities as the loosened restrictions in “Orange” do not apply to the high-risk group.

Our Public Health Committee is still asking residents to avoid large gatherings of more than 10 people including family events, gyms, movie theaters and other indoor entertainment settings, and team sports. This is especially important to remember as we head into Labor Day weekend and our last big holiday weekend of the summer. We saw a very significant increase in cases and hospitalizations following the Memorial Day holiday. It’s taken us three months to recover from that spike.

Our numbers can rise very quickly when we let our guard down. If that happens over Labor Day, we will be in the midst of the holiday season where we would like to safely celebrate with our loved ones. We must continue to exercise caution as this is a marathon. I’m confident we can do this and find ways to keep businesses open, get all of our kids back in school, and most importantly, keep more people from getting sick,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

