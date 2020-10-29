Dallas City Council unanimously approved the 2020 Fair Park Master Plan Update that outlines future planned development for Fair Park today. The plan was previously approved by the Dallas Park and Recreation Board. The Master Plan Update was presented by Fair Park First, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, and Spectra. Their team has been tasked with Fair Park’s management, operations, and development.

“We’re proud of all the work that our collective team has put into this plan in less than 18 months,” said Darren L. James, President of the Fair Park First Board. “Today’s approval puts us one step closer to putting the park back into Fair Park for the citizens of Dallas and sets up a living framework for impactful Park improvements over the next couple of decades.”

The plan’s recommendations reflect the needs and interests of the resident institutions at Fair Park, the surrounding neighborhoods, and park users from the DFW Metroplex. Recommendations were gathered through dozens of meetings with the surrounding communities, user groups, and various stakeholders.

Mayor Eric Johnson said on Facebook, “The Fair Park master plan was approved unanimously today. This is an exciting, equitable, inclusive, and long overdue plan. We still have a lot of work to do, but this is a major step toward making Fair Park both a community asset for South Dallas and a year-round destination for visitors and for residents across our city.”

Fair Park First

“We are excited that the City Council was so supportive of this project, and sees the value in restoring and revitalizing Fair Park,” said Brian Luallen, Executive Director of Fair Park First. “This transformative project represents a new path forward for the historic property. With the Council’s overwhelming support, we’re now focused on securing corporate partners, individual donors, and sponsors to make this vision of a greener Fair Park a reality.””

The approval precedes the park designer’s expected announcement for a new Community Park within Fair Park’s 277-acre campus. The community park is one of the first priorities for the Master Plan Update. The planned Community Park design will include a large lawn, and a children’s play area with an interactive water feature. It also features naturalized plantings, remembrance gardens, a pavilion for gatherings, and movable tables and chairs

“The 2020 Master Plan Update is a guide for reestablishing Fair Park as Dallas’s premier park, a year-round destination for the best of Dallas history, culture, entertainment, and recreation, and a welcoming place of opportunity for neighboring communities,” said Dan Biederman, President of Biederman Redevelopment Ventures.

Community Park

The Community Park will offer free programming for children, adults, and seniors. A typical calendar of events during a week might include fitness classes, musical performances, art workshops, drum circles, a reading room, and outdoor movies.

“The City Council’s support and confidence in our vision show that we are on the right track to revitalizing and renewing this National Historic Landmark,” said Spectra’s Peter Sullivan, General Manager of Fair Park. “The proposed greenspaces will be a welcome addition to showcase Fair Park in our mission to activate the entire park year-round.”

For additional information about the planned revitalization of Fair Park, please visit fairparkfirst.org.

