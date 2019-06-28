Fair Park Celebrates July 4th With Fireworks

Fireworks & Family Fun At Fair Park Thursday, Friday

Celebrate July 4th with fireworks and family fun at Fair Park Fourth starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. Fair Park First, Spectra, Friends of Fair Park, and the State Fair of Texas are hosting another spectacular day at the park July 4.

Free and open to the public, the event features music, food and beverage, activities for the family, and a spectacular firework show at approximately 9:30 p.m. On the Fair Park grounds, other attractions include water inflatables, lawn games, face painters, animal balloon makers and more. Access to the Swan Boats and additional concession stands will be available in Cotton Bowl Plaza and along Grand Avenue as well. New this year, kids will have a chance to “touch-a-truck” as there will be a local firetruck and police car on display in the Court of Honor from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Dallas Winds will perform live at Leonhardt Lagoon. After their performance, the fireworks show, presented by Oncor and Friends of Fair Park, can be viewed from inside Cotton Bowl Stadium, the State Fair of Texas Midway, or various other locations throughout Fair Park grounds.

Fair Park Fourth Attractions Rides & Concessions

In addition to enjoying Independence Day activities, check out the variety of attractions housed in Fair Park year-round. Texas Discovery Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is priced at $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and older, and $5 for children age 3-11 – children 2 and under are free. Visitors can stop by and enjoy the blooming gardens, butterfly sanctuary, and nature exhibits all day long. The Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is priced at $8 for adults and $6 for children age 3 to 11 and seniors age 65 and older. Children 2 and under are free. The Old Mill Inn restaurant and patio will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The African American Museum will be open and offering free admission from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Hall of State will be open and offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting at noon on July 4, guests can enjoy live music and access to rides, games, and concessions, and even take a tour of Big Tex Urban Farms, within the State Fair of Texas Midway. Combining traditional jazz with New Orleans street marching style, the celebratory Razzmajazz Dixieland Band will be strolling the Midway from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Taking the stage under the “saddle” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Rich Girls will perform the music of Hall & Oates, Prince, 80s classics, and more near the fireworks-viewing area and the Top o’ Texas Tower on the Midway.

Admission tickets to the Midway can be purchased at the entrance gates for $8, or online for $5. Approximately 30 rides and 12 games will be available on the Midway. Also 10 concession stands, including Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, are open. Costs for rides, games, and concessions will vary. During the Fair Park Fourth event, all proceeds from the Midway will be donated to the Big Tex Scholarship Program which provides college scholarships to students throughout the Lone Star State. For more information about the State Fair of Texas, visit BigTex.com.

Fair Park Fourth Parking Details

Parking for the general public is $10 per car at Fair Park Gates 5 and 6. There will be two entrances to the State Fair of Texas Midway. One is near the Children’s Aquarium and the other is close to the Fair Park Coliseum. Gate A to the Cotton Bowl will open at 5 p.m.. Gates B, D, and M will open closer to the start of the fireworks show. Produced by Pyrotecnico, the fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

For more information on Fair Park festivities, including museum information, visit FairPark.org.

