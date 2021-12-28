GMR Deploys More Medical Team To Help With COVID-19 Surge

Facebook

GMR’s National Command Center (NATCOM), which houses its Office of Emergency Management, has been activated to support COVID deployments nonstop since late January 2020.

(LEWISVILLE, Texas) – COVID-19 continues to overwhelm hospitals and EMS agencies across the country, and Global Medical Response (GMR) is deploying paramedics, EMTs and support personnel to provide much-needed help in Maine and Arizona. This will mark the second major deployment for the medical transportation provider in less than one month. GMR is sending more than 20 paramedics along with ambulances and command staff personnel from its ground division – American Medical Response (AMR) – in addition to participating network providers to hard-hit communities in Arizona.

Additionally, the company will send a total of 8 Advanced Life Support ambulance teams to Maine. The deployments are in response to a FEMA request to help the federal government and local emergency personnel respond to record surges in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

GMR Chief Operating Officer Ted Van Horne said nearly two years into the global COVID-19 pandemic, many of our nation’s hospitals and healthcare workers are once again overwhelmed by the number of patients being admitted. “Our team members – both AMR caregivers and network providers – have been providing support to the hardest hit areas since the beginning, and they are responding again to the federal government’s request for aid. Providing care at a moment’s notice means we are ready with our skilled, compassionate people, vehicles and equipment. We are ready now and will continue to answer that call.”

Teams deployed in Arizona are on a 22-day activation. Teams responding to the state of Maine will be deployed for one month. Deployment timeframes can change as the situation evolves. Deployed teams will stay in the areas as long as they are needed. When they arrive at their assigned destinations, the caregivers will work under the guidance of FEMA, state, and local EMS agencies.

Van Horne added that the deployments do not affect GMR’s or the other EMS providers’ ability to meet the needs of patients in home communities. GMR air and ground teams continue to provide emergency and non-emergency transports to tens of thousands of patients nationwide.

AMR has a national agreement with FEMA to provide ground ambulance, air ambulance, paratransit services and non-ambulance EMS personnel to supplement federal and military response to a disaster, act of terrorism or other public health emergency.

“GMR teams prepare for emergency responses around the country with year-round training exercises, and storing equipment and vehicles in strategic locations,” Van Horne said. “This preparation enables the company to respond quickly, usually within 36-48 hours’ notice.”