Artscape Returns To Dallas Arboretum April 27-28

The Dallas Arboretum presents Artscape, a juried fine art and fine craft show and sale, April 27-28. Close to 100 outstanding artists from around the country showcase their art at this popular event. A preview for members will be held from 6-8 p.m. April 26, before Artscape opens to the public. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 and 28.

Artscape co-chairs are Dallas Arboretum volunteers and community leaders, Sharon Ballew and Mari Epperson. Ballew said, “With the garden in bloom for spring, Artscape has become one of the best art festivals to attend in the area, with some of the finest artists showcasing their work.”

Artscape features a variety of mediums including painting, sculpture, 2-D and 3-D mixed media, photography, jewelry, glass, digital art, ceramics and more. The layout for the art fair is architect-designed for maximum visibility of artists and audience flow. Named by Architectural Digest as one of the “15 Most Breathtaking Botanical Gardens to Visit This Season,” the Arboretum is a perfect complement to the beautiful artwork selected for the show.

Artscape Offers Something For Everyone

Close to 100 professional artists showcase their exceptional art in Pecan Grove;

Galleries at DeGolyer with top galleries exhibiting and selling art with 20% of sales benefiting the Arboretum; University Zone with regional university students and faculty showing and selling their art; Live musical entertainment on stage with media personalities serving as emcees;Food concessions, packaged treats, craft beer and wine tastings; and Children’s Art Escape, featuring hands-on art activities for the young to make and take, overseen by retired DISD art teachers.

In addition to Artscape, guests will be able to enjoy the newest summer exhibit, “Celebrate the Children,” created by acclaimed sculptor Gary Lee Price, on display through October 15.The exhibition features more than 25 different, hand-produced, bronze sculptures of children playfully interacting. The exhibit is presented by Reliant with support from the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District.

Artscape admission is free for paid garden guests. For more information, visit dallasarboretum.org.

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Dallas Arboretum is also the home of the internationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. The Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children 2-12 and free for Arboretum members and children under two. There is an additional cost of $3 per person for entrance into the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.

On-site parking is $15; pre-purchased online parking is $9.The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. For more information, call 214.515.6500.

Comments

comments