Current Red Oak Street Closures Due To Flooding

Red Oak- The city of Red Oak and police department are warning drivers of road closures due to current conditions. With all this rain, there are high water levels on several city streets. If you have to get out, be careful, drive slowly and remember, NEVER drive through high water or around barricades.

The following streets have been closed due to flooding:

– Red Oak Rd between Valley View and Country Creek

– County Ridge Ln

– Uhl Rd, south of Ovilla

– Bluebird Ln & Dove Ln

– Hawk Ave & Methodist St

– Live Oak St & Waller

– 3300 Block of Nokomis Rd

– 1700 Block of Stainback

– 500 Block of Bluebird Ln

Red Oak Fire is closing the flood gates on Shawnee Rd

We will keep this list updated throughout the day. A map of current road closures is available on the city’s website http://www.redoaktx.org/250/Road-Closures