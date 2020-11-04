COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Ellis County Are Rising

Ellis County has released their first COVID-19 numbers since October 30, and hospitalizations are on the rise. Active cases have decreased from 243 as reported on October 30 to 189 reported today. Ellis County also shows fatalities increased from 40 to 42, however, Worldometers is showing 83 fatalities in Ellis County. Also, according to Worldometers there are 111 active cases.

But, as most medical experts will tell you they watch the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization more closely than active cases. According to the data on the Ellis County website, there are 42 Covid patients in the hospital-8 in ICU, and 34 in MedSurg unit. Fourteen of the eighteen available ICU beds are occupied, but only 8 of those are Covid patients.

As far as active cases by city, there’s been a significant increase in Ennis with 58 active cases in their city. The other cases are: Bardwell 2; Ferris 7; Glenn Heights 9; Italy 5; Maypearl 1; Midlothian 24; Milford 1; Ovilla 2; Palmer 4; Red Oak 30; Waxahachie 43, and unknown 3.

If you need a COVID-19 test, there’s free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing provided by the Texas Military Department on Thursday and Friday from 8am-5pm. This site uses the saliva method. Results available in 24-48 hours. Make an appointment by clicking the ticket link or register on site. Please enter and exit the Conference Center parking lot from the service road. An event will also be held on Nov. 12 & 13. Visit curative.com to make an appointment.

