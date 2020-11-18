Concert truck brings the music to us

Since most of us haven’t been able to attend a Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert at the Meyerson due to quarantine restrictions, the Concert Truck is bringing the music to us. Concert Truck helps make the holiday season brighter by presenting collaborative community concerts across the city. The concerts feature DSO musicians performing with other arts organizations in outdoor locations. Audiences and performers can maintain a safe distance while enjoying these live performances.

Concert Truck Founders

The Concert Truck, founded in 2016 by concert pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, is a mobile concert stage. The truck has traveled all over the country to bring classical chamber music directly to communities.

“Our musicians have been wonderful to volunteer to play chamber music around the city. Since May they have done more than 80 appearances in many different locations,” said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony. “As the weather has gotten cooler, we looked for a way to continue this music-making, and we found The Concert Truck. This will be an incredible method for the DSO to perform outside the Meyerson in a very professional manner. We are delighted to be able to share the stage, literally, with our colleague arts groups in Dallas and take the show on the road to our audiences around the city. We are so thankful to Susan and Nick for the vision and idea to create this innovative mobile stage.”

DSO Concert Schedule

DSO and The Concert Truck Schedule follows. Each concert will be 45-60 minutes long and is free to attend. More dates and locations to be added, including appearances at the Mexican Consulate, One Arts Plaza and the Dallas Arboretum. Artists and locations subject to change, but Susan Zhang and Nick Luby perform at all events.

November 21 – The Potter’s House Church

Members of the DSO

November 22 – The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza at 2 p.m.

Members of the DSO

November 23 – Medical City Dallas Hospital at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 2 – The Ronald McDonald House at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 3 and 4 – NorthPark Center in the Neiman Marcus Garden at 6 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 5 – The Sound at Cypress Water at 3 p.m.

Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, piano

December 6 – NorthPark Center, in the Neiman Marcus Garden at 4 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 8 – Booker T. Washington HSPVA at 3:30 p.m.

BTW Students

Concerts Continue

December 9 – UT Southwestern Medical – Clements Hospital at 12 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 9 – Klyde Warren Park at 5:30 p.m.

Members of Dallas Theater Company’s Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company with Members of the DSO

December 10 – HALL Arts Hotel – Urban Garden at 6 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 11 – Booker T. Washington HSPVA at 3:30 p.m.

BTW Students

December 11 – Klyde Warren Park at 6 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 12 – Location TBC at 12:30 p.m.

Members of Dallas Theater Company’s Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company with Members of the DSO

December 13 – The Nasher Sculpture Center at 12 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 13 – Meyerson Symphony Center (on Flora Street) at 3:30 p.m.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DBDT: Encore! with Members of the DSO

December 14 – Greiner Middle School at 10:30AM

Members of the DSO

December 15 – Eduardo Mata Elementary School at 9 a.m.

Members of the DSO

December 16 – The Landon at Lake Highlands at 3 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 17 – Methodist Hospital Dallas at 2 p.m.

Members of the DSO

December 17 – St. Paul United Methodist (with caroling) at 7 p.m.

Singers from St. Paul Choir with Members of the DSO

December 18 – Trinity Basin Prep School, Ledbetter Campus

Members of the DSO

December 18 – Klyde Warren Park at 6 p.m.

Members of the DSO

For more information and to track the truck’s location, visit mydso.com.

