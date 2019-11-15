DeSoto ISD Campuses Have Busy Week

DeSoto ISD Campuses Experience Lockdown, Lockout & Evacuation

It’s been a busy week at DeSoto ISD with multiple campuses using emergency procedures to respond to different situations. Here’s a rundown of the campuses affected.

Today at 2:29, Frank Moates Elementary was placed on lockdown. At 2:35 pm they announced Glenn Heights police were on campus investigating. Fifteen minutes later, at 2:50, the campus was issued the all clear. DeSoto ISD stated all students and staff are safe and secure. Students had returned back to class.

On Thursday morning, Curtistene S. McCowan Middle School was evacuated out of an abundance of caution after the report of a gas smell. The Glenn Heights emergency response team was on-site to assess the situation and worked with DeSoto ISD Plant Services to address the concern. Upon clearance from Glenn Heights authorities, students and staff returned to classes.

DeSoto High School Lockdown November 13

On Wednesday, at about 9:45 am, DeSoto High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to notification of a trespasser, a former student, was on the high school campus.

DHS Administration worked with district administrators and DeSoto Police to locate the former student. The former student in question was not armed and no weapons have been noted at this time.

From DeSoto ISD’s Facebook page: The name of the former student has been given to the police. Administrators and authorities are combing the campus to identify and locate the person of interest. The high school has been placed on lockdown as a security measure. Once the lockdown has been lifted and out of an abundance of caution, the campus will remain on lockout for the remainder of the day.

Desoto ISD Emergency Procedures

As a reminder, please make sure you know your district’s policies and procedures in the event of a lockdown or lockout. We also encourage you to talk to your children about their feelings after they experience a lockdown/lockout or a drill.

