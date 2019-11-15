ROISD Helps Dallas ISD After The Storms

Red Oak ISD Lends A Hand To Dallas ISD Campuses

Neighbors helping neighbors and communities working together are some of our favorite stories! After the recent severe weather in Dallas & Ellis County, we saw lots of posts on social media asking for and/or offering help. Red Oak ISD staff and students banded together to help two Dallas ISD campuses.

Red Oak ISD students and staff were able to donate over $9,700 and two SUV’s full of school supplies to Dallas ISD schools!

ROISD elementary schools together with Little Hawks Learning Center raised over $2,200. They donated those funds to Walnut Hill Elementary. Following the tornadoes that hit October 20th, Walnut Hill students were moved to the vacant Tom Field Elementary School.

Secondary campuses and the Education Service Center donations, totaling over $7,500, were given to Thomas Jefferson High School. Students attending Thomas Jefferson are currently using what was once the Edison Middle School.

The TASC District 3 Schools donated the majority of the supplies and gave them to the ROHS Student Council for delivery today as well!

Special thanks to Red Oak Middle School students Hannah Harper and Gracie Kohout along with counselor Jennifer Mena and Shields Elementary teacher Kim Murphy for representing the district and delivering the supplies and checks to each of the campuses.

ROISD would also like to thank all those who donated and their campus organizers! Special thanks to the ROHS STUCO and Theatre for taking the lead, and the Finance Department for all their assistance. Finally, prayers for the students and staff of TJHS and WHE during this rebuilding time.

At the moment Dallas ISD is evaluating whether Walnut Hill Elementary school and Thomas Jefferson will be rebuilt.

