Lancaster Police Department Names First African American Assistant Chief of Police

Assistant Chief Talton Makes History

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster has named its new Assistant Police Chief.

Marcus Talton, who has worked for Lancaster Police Department for 17 years, was named to the position earlier this week.

Talton, who is the first African American Assistant Police Chief for the City of Lancaster will begin his first day as Assistant Police Chief Monday.

“I would like to personally thank Chief Urbanski for this opportunity,” Talton said. “Chief Urbanski is an excellent leader and I am honored to be a part of his administrative team. We have an excellent police department and we continuously strive to make it even better.”

Talton began his journey with the Lancaster Police Department in 2004 as a Patrol Officer. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of Patrol Sergeant.

“I remember training Marcus when he was a new recruit with the Lancaster Police Department,” Lancaster Police Chief Samuel Urbanski said. “Now, I have the honor of promoting him to Assistant Chief. He will continue to do me and the city proud.”

Talton graduated from the 113th School of Police Supervision at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA). In 2015, he was promoted to the Office of Professional Responsibility as an Internal Affairs Sergeant. Then, two years later, Talton was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Talton is a graduate of both the FBI – Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) Command Institute and the FBI – LEEDA Executive Institute.

Talton Enjoys Working In Lancaster

“Working for the City of Lancaster as a Police Officer has been an excellent experience,” Talon said. “I’ve had great moments as well as horrible moments, but the good far outweigh the bad.”

Talton reminisced about one of the greatest days of his career. That was his first promotion to a supervisor rank and experiencing policing from a different perspective.

“And the worst day of my career was losing a great friend, “Craig Shaw” in the line of duty,” he added.

That’s a day no one at the Lancaster Police Department will ever forget.

“Policing can be very challenging and demanding, but also very rewarding,” he said. “My overall goal has always been to make a difference in someone’s life by continually doing the right thing and I believe I’ve achieved that. I feel that I’m very respected by all members of our department and I have a great level of pride and respect for each and every one of them as well. I’m excited about my new role as Assistant Chief of Police and look forward to continually serving the citizens of Lancaster for many years to come. ”

Talton’s promotion to Assistant Police Chief comes due to former Assistant Chief Jason Boulton’s departure. He was hired as Police Chief for the City of Hamilton.

“I truly look forward to working with Chief Urbanski and Assistant Chief Miller in our continuous effort to provide outstanding service to the citizens of our city,” Talton concluded.

