Coach Lynn’s Biggest Family Wins Aren’t On The Field

Victories In The Lynn Family

Sometimes the biggest victories have nothing to do with a scoreboard.

Carlos Lynn has won a lot of football games as a head coach, many at Cedar Hill, where he currently leads the Longhorns. But ask him about the biggest victories he’s experienced, and he’ll tell you the two most important were nowhere near a football field.

His son, Caleb, beat cancer twice, the first time at age 8 and the second in 2017 – the same year his father was hired as head coach at Cedar Hill – when doctors removed a lemon-sized tumor from his mouth.

“There’s other things out there besides football. Going through what he went through shined a light on family and taking care of them,” coach Lynn said.

An Inspiration For Others

Caleb recovered and went on to fulfill a dream of both himself and his dad – he played football for the Longhorns, joining the varsity for their postseason run as a junior and being on the varsity for the entirety of his senior season. He also became an inspiration for his teammates and coaches, one coach in particular – his dad.

“It takes courage to do what he’s done. He never feared facing cancer. He never flinched,” coach Lynn said. “Definitely proud of him, how he’s handled it, managed it. Done a phenomenal job. He’s still becoming. Got a lot of things he wants to do. Goals he wants to pursue.”

Oh, and Caleb also made the varsity baseball team. In the stands are his biggest fans, his dad and mom.

“We typically don’t miss a baseball game,” coach Lynn said with a smile.

Caleb, who played H back and tight end, was always there to cheer his dad on, but being a part of the program as a player was unforgettable, he said.

Pursuing Their Passions Together Is Special

“It has meant the world to me to be with my dad during this season. It’s truly exciting to actually be on the field with him, rather than in the stands. I feel sort of a more connection when we are on the field both doing our jobs,” he said.

During their two years together, the Longhorns varsity posted a 20-7 record, including reaching the 6A Division 2 state championship game last season. Caleb saw a little more action as a senior and helped the Longhorns make a magical run from a 6-4 regular season to the third round of the playoffs.

But it’s another part of it all that coach Lynn said is most special to him.

“Probably seeing him at practice. Those are the times that get lost. Everyone focuses on the games. Seeing him around his friends at practice,” he said.

Cheering Husband & Son

Antwanette Lynn, Caleb’s mother and coach Lynn’s wife, described how special it was to see her son and husband enjoy this adventure together.

“It’s truly been a blessing. It was very special for Caleb to be on the sidelines at the state playoff game last year, and then to be on varsity this year was icing on the cake,” she said.

“When he decided to get back on the field his freshman year after missing seven months of his eighth-grade year due to surgery and recovery I was elated.

“As a coach’s wife it’s always been a dream to see Carlos coach Caleb, especially as a Longhorn.”

2021 A Special Season For The Lynn Family

Coach Lynn has longstanding ties to the Cedar Hill program. He was an assistant coach with the Longhorns from 1998-2008, being a part of the school’s state football championship in 2006.

This year, for the second time in three seasons, coach Lynn was nominated for the prestigious Tom Landry Award. It is given to the coach who best exemplifies Christian values to his players. Though his dad didn’t win it, Caleb and his mom believe there is no one more deserving.

“I’m so proud of his hard work, his dedication to his craft and the collective sacrifices our family makes as he works hard to help mold young men to be great men,” she said.

For coach Lynn, however, there is no coach or athlete more inspiring than his own son. And no matter how long he coaches, no season will be more special than the one that just ended.

“It’s just special to be able to coach your son, regardless of all the things he’s been through,” he said. “Been pretty special. Happy and excited to be able to do it.”