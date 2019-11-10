CMA Star Janie Fricke Owns Ranch Near Lancaster

CMA Award-winning singer Janie Fricke, who owns a ranch near Lancaster, celebrates the 35th anniversary of three of her #1 hits this year. The hits are “Let’s Stop Talking About It,” “Your Heart’s Not In It” and “A Place To Fall Apart” with Merle Haggard.

“Let’s Stop Talking About It,” written by Deborah Allen, Rafe Van Hoy and Rory Bourke, was released in January of 1984. “Your Heart’s Not In It,” written by Tom Shapiro, Michael Garvin and Bucky Jones, was released in August, while “A Place To Fall Apart,” Written by Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Freddy Powers, was released in October. All three songs spent a week at the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Chart, adding to the country singer’s total of 28 Top 40 hits.

“I have great memories performing these songs and still sing many in my shows” Fricke says. “It was an important decade in country music and I am proud to have been a part of it.”

Janie Fricke at CMA Awards Nov. 13

Fricke, with Bobby Bones, Blanco Brown, Hannah Brown, Deana Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Jim Gaffigan, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Craig Morgan, Jennifer Nettles, Madelaine Petsch, Midland, J.B. Smoove, Pam Tillis, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood, is a featured presenter at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on November 13. The program is hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“I’m thrilled beyond words to be invited to present an Award this year at the CMA’s. As the show is watched my millions of viewers, I can once again connect to the industry on a special night of entertainment,” said Fricke. “It reaches out to the many generations throughout time, and touches all with great music and memories. I am so proud to have won CMA Female Vocalist two years in a row.”

“It Ain’t Easy: The Complete Hits”

Real Gone Music’s recent release, “It Ain’t Easy: The Complete Hits,” is a 41-track, 2 CD compilation of Fricke’s music. The collection spans from 1977 to 1989, with hits like “It Ain’t Easy Being Easy,” and “Tell Me A Lie.” Also her chart-topping duets with Charlie Rich (“On My Knees”), Larry Gatlin (“From Time To Time”), and Johnny Duncan (“Come A Little Bit Closer”).

Janie Fricke grew up on a farm in Indiana, and first started singing in church. Fricke later became a jingle singer. In the ’70s and ’80s, she sang background for such country stars as Loretta Lynn, Ronnie Milsap, and Mel Tillis. She landed a recording contract in the early ‘80s, scoring such hits as “He’s a Heartache” and “Your Heart’s Not in It.” She won CMA’s Female Vocalist of the year in ’83 and ’84, and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. She has released 25 albums plus 36 hit singles during her career. Fricke still tours extensively throughout the country.

