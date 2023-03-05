City of Midlothian Ordinance 2023-07

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Ordinance 2023-07

An ordinance amending the City of Midlothian’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Utility Fund Budget Appropriations in an amount not to exceed $250,000 from the Unreserved Fund Balance for funding of unforeseen expenditures related to the replacement of pumps number 3 and 4 at the City’s Joe Pool Lake Raw Water Pump Station; in accordance with Chapter 102, Local Government Code; appropriating various amounts thereof; repealing conflicting ordinances and resolutions; including a severability clause; and establishing an effective date.