City of Duncanville Zoning File 2023-05

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

ZONING FILE #2023-05

A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Ali Assi, Applicant and Owner, for a Zoning Change from SF-10, Single Family Residential District to LOR, Local Office Retail District, to develop a recently purchased portion of property by expanding the existing parking area to allow for the future Use of a Restaurant on Softwood Commercial, Lot 1, ACS 0.366, more commonly known as 1703 South Main Street, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Juanita Willman, or to Nathan Warren, Senior Planner, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Juanita Willman

City Secretary

Nathan Warren,

Senior Planner