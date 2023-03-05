City of Midlothian Ordinance 2023-08

Facebook

An ordinance amending the City of Midlothian’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Conference Center Fund Budget Appropriations in an amount not to exceed $24,110.95 from the FY 2021-2022 Operational Savings Fund Balance for funding the shortfall incurred from the contract awarded to Texas Custom Commercial Floors, the second lowest bidder, for Midlothian Conference Center’s carpet replacement; in accordance with Chapter 102, Local Government Code; appropriating various amounts thereof; repealing conflicting ordinances and resolutions; including a severability clause; and establishing an effective date.