City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings Z22-15

The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at
their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City
Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry,
Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public
hearing and to consider a request to the following:
Z22-15 to rezone 1747 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, TX from Agricultural-Open
(A-O) to Single-Family Residential (SF-6) in the City of Lancaster, Dallas County,
Texas.
Z22-14 to rezone 119 E Hammond St, Lancaster, TX from Retail (R) to Single-Family
Residential (SF-6) in the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.
The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced
case at their meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council
Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas
75146.
The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the
Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas
75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any
other questions.