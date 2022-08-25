CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL – PUBLIC WIFI EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION

Facebook

The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting proposals for Public Wi-Fi Equipment and Installation for the Lagoon and Library in the Park Projects. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, September 16, 2022, via e-mail @ purchasing@cedarhilltx.com. The Solicitation may also be downloaded

from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities. Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com; the deadline for written questions is Thursday, September 8, 2022 (5:00 P.M. Central).