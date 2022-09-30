City of Lancaster Holds Annual National Night Out This Tuesday

Facebook

Lancaster, TX –The City of Lancaster welcomes residents to participate in the 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 4 at the Lancaster Public Safety Building, 100 Craig Shaw Memorial Parkway, Lancaster TX, 75134. The event begins at 6:00 pm and concludes at 8:00 pm.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign promoting police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

For Lancaster this is the second National Night Out event this year. A previous event held on August 4 was nationwide and Lancaster fully participated. The state of Texas and a few other areas celebrate National Night Out again on the first Tuesday in October.

“National Night Out is a perfect opportunity for Lancaster residents to meet and positively interact with law enforcement personnel who work so hard every day to keep the City of Lancaster safe,” says Assistant City Manager Carey Neal. “The event is a friendly, fun, stress -free way to get tips on neighborhood crime prevention, establish face-to-face relationships with our police and also to get to know your neighbors.”

Open & Free To Public

The October National Night Out event will be held in a large field next to the Public Safety Building at 100 Craig Shaw Memorial Parkway and feature around 27 vendors, food, fun and entertainment. The event is open and free to the public.

For the kids, bounce houses, carnival games and a Rapid Dress Firefighter challenge provide entertainment all while getting to know your neighbors and connecting with the community. The grills will be set up for hamburgers and hotdogs.

“Come see us,” says Lancaster Police Chief Sam Urbanski. “We want to talk with you, hear your concerns, get to know you. We have programs and tips to help you prevent crime in your neighborhoods and at your homes and businesses. These positive interactions between our residents and our police force is one of the underpinnings of what makes being in Lancaster so rewarding.”