CITY OF HUTCHINS (SUP) Public Hearing July 17 to allow operation of a Child Care Center

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF HUTCHINS CITY COUNCIL

JULY 17, 2023, MEETING

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023, in the Council Chambers at 321 N Main. The meeting will be for consideration of the following items.

Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) to allow the operation of a Child Care Center/ Day Care Center in the Single Family Residential 8,500 (SF-8.5) District, at the following location;

Being in Subdivision 8, Division No. 6, of HUTCHINS ACREAGE ADDITION, an unrecorded subdivision situated in the J. Wampler Survey, Abstract No. 1538, Dallas County, Texas, same being the tract of land conveyed to Keyland Investment, L.P., by deed recorded in Volume 2002128, Page 11226, Deed Records of Dallas County, Texas, and being more particularly described as 122 Franklin Street.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings.