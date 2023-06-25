CITY OF HUTCHINS PUBLIC HEARING Change of Zoning July 17

Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF HUTCHINS CITY COUNCIL

JULY 17, 2023, MEETING

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023, in the Council Chambers at 321 N Main. The meeting will be for consideration of the following items.

Consider a change of zoning from (HC) Highway Commercial to (HI) Heavy Industrial at the following location;

Being an approximate 184.14 acre tract of land situated in the U. Wuthrick Survey, Abstract No. 1518, City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas and being part of a tract of land conveyed to Diann Tessman Slaton by Gift Warranty Deed recorded on October 17, 1996, said tract described in deed to Montell O. Tessman recorded in volume 9419, Page 4690, Deed Records of Dallas county, Texas, and being more particularly described as follows 1001 S. IH 20.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings.