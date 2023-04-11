City of Glenn Heights Public Hearing Notice April 24

Facebook

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 1938-C South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas.

SUP-001-2023: Public hearing to receive testimony concerning a Planned Development request by Antonio Sanchez, for a Specific Use Permit to construct a freestanding carport within a Single-Family 1 (SF-1) zoning district located at 2405 South Hampton Road, (Property ID 168882) Glenn Heights. Owner: Antonio Sanchez; Staff: Ashlie Jones, City Planner.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the Public Hearing to express comments regarding this zoning request. If you cannot attend, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

City Secretary

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

If you have questions concerning this Notice of Public Hearings, please contact the City of Glenn Heights at (972) 223-1690, extension 455, Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.