CHISD Registration Begins on Monday, August 17

Returning Scholar Registration begins August 17

(CEDAR HILL, TX) Cedar Hill Independent School District would like to remind returning scholars and their families that registration begins on Monday, August 17.

This applies to scholars who plan on enrolling in traditional (in-person) or Flex Learning (online).

“Cedar Hill ISD is eager to see our returning Longhorn scholars next month,” CHISD Assistant Superintendent of Student Support and Administration Tellauance Graham said. “Thanks to the work of our dedicated Student Services staff, the registration process is quick, efficient and user-friendly.”

Registration can be completed online at chisd.net. Returning scholars should log onto the Family Access account which is available under the Family tab on chisd.net. As part of the registration process and to help with our plans to safely reopen CHISD, families are asked to complete the required Learning Plan Commitment form. Parents are asked to have their proof of residency ready to upload for the 100% online registration process.

Within their family access account they can also update their contact information and complete the food service application; families who need to update their mailing address should email [email protected]

To help families who may need assistance with registering their scholar, CHISD has developed a special email address that is monitored by Student Services staff members.

Families are asked to email [email protected] if they have questions or

technical difficulties when registering online.

Cedar Hill ISD will begin the 2020-2021 academic year on Tuesday, September 8. Scholars who choose the in-person option will be expected to follow all social distancing guidelines, due to COVID-19.

Parent University

Remember CHISD Parent UNiversity kicks off tomorrow with its first session.

The scheduled topics and dates are:

August 11 – The Blueprint – Plans for Reopening Cedar Hill ISD

August 18 – 2020-21 Scholar Registration – What You Need to Know

Aug. 25 and September 1 – A Parent’s Guide to Schoology

For the August 11 session, families can submit questions via Thoughtexchange at

https://my.thoughtexchange.com/920783516; there is also a direct link on chisd.net. The District will accept questions for the first session between now at noon on Tuesday, August 11.

