Celebrate The 4th of July With These Local Celebrations

Whether you want to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks, a parade or maybe a refreshing swim, we have compiled a list of fun activities happening around our area!

Arlington 4th of July Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day in Downtown Arlington with live music, kid-friendly activities, food trucks and a spectacular firework display on Sunday, July 3 followed by a red, white and blue, fun-filled parade the next day.

Festivities, which are free and open to the public, start at 6 p.m. July 3 at Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Light Up Arlington. This year’s celebration, which encompasses 57 acres surrounding City Hall and the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, includes some of the top musical acts in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, vendors, food trucks and plenty of kid-friendly fun.

Bands will perform at four stages around Downtown, starting with 6 p.m. concerts outside the Arlington Music Hall and at “Boomtown” outside of the Grease Monkey restaurant, a 6:30 p.m. concert outside of City Tower at 101 S. Mesquite St., and a 7 p.m. concert at Levitt Pavilion Arlington.

Face painting and a bubble bus are among activities planned for the little ones at the Downtown Library. Vendors and at least eight food trucks, featuring a variety of food and desserts, will be set in “Firecracker Alley,” which will be located in the parking lot on the west side of City Hall on Abram Street between Oak and Pecan streets. Food trucks are also expected to be available near activities held at the library, City Tower and Grease Monkey.

The fireworks display, which lasts about 20 minutes, is scheduled to start at 9:50 p.m. and will be set to music on 95.9 The Ranch FM. Fireworks will be shot from the roof of City Tower, which is located east of City Hall.

Cedar Hill 4th of July Festivities

With the hot weather Cedar Hill invites you to celebrate the 4th of July holiday on Monday from 2-5 pm at Crawford Park Pool! Enjoy a day in the sun with family-friendly games, music and prizes. $2 per person. Open to all.

DeSoto Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert at Grimes Park

Come out and celebrate the 4th of July with your friends, family and community!

Mon, July 4, 2022

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM CDT

Experience a fun-filled night for the whole family that will feature live music, children’s activities, games for all ages, food from a variety of vendors that will be sure to satisfy any taste buds, and of course, Fireworks! This year’s fireworks show will be extra special and is something you definitely want to be in attendance to witness. Get your free tickets

Headlining the concert is Chanté Moore!

Hosted by Comedian and Actor, J-Red

Opening performances by Mirək(ə)l

Be sure to join us with after-party performances by Shaun Martin and the GoGo Band

Duncanville Independence Day Celebration 2022

Join us Monday, July 4, 2022, for an Independence Day Celebration! 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Celebrate our country’s Independence with live music, delicious food, bounce houses, face painters & more! 9 AM Parade, 6 PM Celebration 9:30 PM Fireworks

The Independence Day Parade is facilitated by the Duncanville Lion’s Club and begins at 9:00 AM on Monday, July 4, 2022. The Parade route starts on Wheatland Road at Freeman Street, heads west, and turns right on North Main Street, then ends at North Main Street and Freeman Street.

Residents are welcome to set up blankets and chairs along the parade route to enjoy the fun and creative float entries.

Independence Day Celebration

Monday, July 4, 2022

6:00 PM

Armstrong Park | 100 James Collins Blvd

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Wristbands are required for entry – pick up wristbands at the Recreation Center starting June 1; limit 5 per person and must be 18 years old or older. Bags and coolers are subject to inspection. No alcohol, glass containers, tents, canopies, large umbrellas, non-service animals, personal drones, or fireworks are allowed.

The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 PM.

Grand Prairie Lone Star Park July 3 & 4

Lone Star Park again offers Lone Stars and Stripes festival and firework show July 3 and July 4. Kids can have tons of fun in the extended family fun park that includes a petting zoo, pony rides, face painters, airbrush tattoo artists, inflatable slides, obstacle courses and games. Fireworks choreographed to music after the last race, near 9 p.m.

Grapevine Fireworks Extravaganza July 4

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 4th

Sand Bass Point (inside Oak Grove Park), 399 Sand Bass Dr., Grapevine, Texas, 76051

The show, which will last approximately 20 minutes, will combine high-level fireworks with close-proximity pyrotechnics to create a multi-position diverse mix of effects such as scrambling comets, falling leaves, color-changing peonies and much more.

Mansfield Rockin 4th 6pm July 3

The fun begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, at Big League Dreams Mansfield. Celebrate with friends and family while enjoying live music, games, rides, food vendors and a whole field full of Parks & Rec PLAY to enjoy!

Just across the parking lot, Hawaiian Falls Waterparks is having an exclusive night swim event with the wave pool and whirlpool slide. Entry to BOTH parks is included with your $20 ticket, which covers parking at Big League Dreams plus admission for everyone in your vehicle! Come early, enjoy the festivities, then get ready to really rock as the fireworks kick off around 9:30 p.m.

Midlothian Independence Day Celebration July 2 & 3

Midlothian’s Independence Day activities will kick off on Saturday July 2, with festivities in Heritage Park at 8 a.m., with the “United We Stand” parade stepping off on North 8th Street at 10 a.m.

Arts & Crafts Fest will open the day’s activities at 8 a.m. and run till noon in Heritage Park, 203 N. 8th Street. This will include vendor and food booths.

The annual fireworks show, sponsored by Citizens National Bank of Texas, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, and Midlothian Community Development Corporation, will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m. The show can be viewed from the parking lot at the Midlothian Independent School District Multi-Purpose Stadium, 1800 S. 14th Street, and the surrounding vicinity. Gates to the MISD stadium will open at 6 p.m.

Wilmer 2nd Annual Sparks Firework Show July 1

Mark your calendars for the City of Wilmer’s 2nd Annual Sparks Firework Show that will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 7 to 10 p.m. at 4801 Interstate 45 in Wilmer.

Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta said, “Last year’s event was a success, and I am enthusiastic for this year as we will have food trucks, a gaming truck, face painter, balloon artist, and a DJ.”

Adding another element to create the spectacular Sparks in the City will be the fireworks show aligned with music, which will be available to tune into at KBEC 1390AM/99.1FM.

“I am beyond appreciative for Praise Fellowship Baptist Church and Padian Properties for their partnership in allowing the City to put on a spectacular 4th of July celebration for all to enjoy,” Mayor Petta concluded. “We hope you will join us as we celebrate America’s independence and continue to salute America, land of the free and home of the brave.”

For more information about this event, please visit www.cityofwilmer.net. To order your free ticket, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sparks-fireworks-show-tickets-365869544657

The City of Wilmer invites you to register for Nixle alerts by texting “75172” to number 888777. The City of Wilmer invites you to “like” the City on Facebook.com/cityofwilmer and follow us at twitter.com/welcometowilme1 and Instagram.com/cityofwilmer.