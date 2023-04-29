Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week at the Luxurious JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is excited to join in celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8th to May 12th, which is a special time to recognize and appreciate teachers. During this special week, students, parents, administrators, and community members are encouraged to come together to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contributions that teachers make to our education system. It is an opportunity to express gratitude for the long hours, tireless efforts, and unwavering commitment that teachers put in to help their students succeed.

Teacher Appreciation Week provides a chance to celebrate teachers’ achievements, recognize their impact on students’ lives, and acknowledge the important role they play in shaping the future of our society. It is also an opportunity for teachers to feel appreciated and valued for the work they do, which can help boost their morale and job satisfaction. As a token of gratitude towards educators, the resort is offering an exclusive promotion featuring a discounted rate for teachers to soak up the joys of summer break. Teachers can book a stay at the world-class resort, with rates starting at just $279 per night, and enjoy all of the amenities that make the JW Marriott San Antonio the ultimate getaway.

The resort is situated on 600 pristine acres of rolling hills and tree-lined vistas, offering grand views of the wide-open Texas Hill Country. The 1,002 newly refreshed guest rooms, world-class spa, and 36-hole PGA TOUR golf facility give teachers and their families ample opportunity to relax and rejuvenate in the Hill Country sun.

The River Bluff Water Experience, which spans 9 acres, features a 1,100-foot lazy river, a pool with a sand beach entry, an activity swimming pool, a children’s pool, an adult pool, three water slides, and two body slides. Additionally, the resort organizes various fun-filled daily activities for guests of all ages throughout the summer including:

Kid’s Night Out

Longhorn Scavenger Hunt

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Zoomagination Wild Animal Experience

Slime Factory

Outdoor Movies at the Pool

Arts & Crafts Zone

Rubber Duck Races

Magnet Decorating

Board Game Bonanza

Family Bingo

S’mores by the fire pit

Cookie Decorating

Wind Chime Decorating

Survival Bracelet Making

Sand Art Creations

Family Kickball

Group fitness classes

And More!

The resort is home to a 36-hole PGA TOUR golf facility, TPC San Antonio, which offers exclusive courses for resort guests and members. Additionally, Lantana Spa features 30 private treatment rooms and is the largest spa facility in Texas. The spa brings a new level of luxury to the legendary Texas Hill Country and is sure to provide a peaceful atmosphere to teachers looking for a relaxing summer getaway. Guests can spend the whole day before and after treatments enjoying the serenity of the spa’s secluded lagoon-like, private outdoor pool with cabanas overlooking the beautiful Texas Hill Country, sauna, whirlpool, aromatherapy room, and browse the spa boutique. A complete fitness center and studio is also available and feature the latest in cardio-training equipment as well as yoga and other fitness classes.

To book their stay, teachers can use the promotional code ZTC when booking online or call 210.276.2500 and ask about rates for teachers. Teachers must show their teacher or school ID at check-in to receive the promotional rate. This promotion is available to school and district support staff, as well as college professors and support staff. Blackout dates apply.