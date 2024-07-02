Celebrate Independence Day with These Refreshing 4th of July Cocktails

It’s time to gear up for a celebration filled with fireworks, barbecues, and patriotic festivities. What better way to elevate your Independence Day gathering than with a selection of festive and refreshing cocktails? Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, enjoying a picnic at the park, or watching the fireworks light up the night sky, these vibrant and flavorful 4th of July cocktail recipes impress your guests and your tastebuds.
Kokomo Mai Tai
Woodford Porch Swing
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
- 1/2 oz. Honey
- 6 oz. Peach Tea
Method: Combine ingredients into a tall glass and stir. Garnish with a slice of peach or lemon wheel.
Fragaria Martini
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Revivalist Garden Gin
0.5 oz Strawberry liqueur
0.75 oz Lemon juice
1 tsp (5g) Strawberry jam
GLASS: Coupe/stemmed glass
GARNISH: Fresh strawberry slice
Method: Add all ingredients to shaker with ice to the top. Shake hard for 10 seconds. Double strain into chilled coupe glass.
Sorel Sangria (Batch Serve!)
4 cups Sorel
1 cup Fresh Lime Juice
1 cup Fresh Orange Juice
3/4 cup Simple Syrup
1/2 cup Orange Liqueur
METHOD: Add all ingredients to a pitcher with ice and stir gently. Pour into a glass with fresh ice. Garnish with blackberries, raspberries and orange slices, and enjoy!
High West Double Rye Whiskey
A blend of column and pot-still whiskies, aged a minimum of two years. Curated to highlight the wonderful, bold spice character that comes from high rye whiskies as well as a refreshing botanical brightness. A unique and balanced flavor profile of cinnamon, gingersnaps, juniper, mint sprigs, and fresh wildflower honey. Blended to be boldly sipped, stirred, and savored.
Huck Yeah
1 ½ oz. High West Double Rye
½ oz. Mezcal
½ oz. Blanco Tequila
¼ oz. Giffard Passionfruit Liqueur
¾ oz. Blood Orange Juice
½ oz. Lime Juice
½ oz. Agave Syrup
2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
1 Dash Spicy Death Bitters
1 Dash Saline Solution
Shake and Strain into Chilled Mini Coupe.
Garnish with Dehydrated Blood Orange Wheel
Tequila Don Julio Glitterati
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado
0.5 oz Grapefruit
0.5 oz Lime
0.25 oz Agave Syrup (2:1)
Sparkling Rosé Wine
Glassware: Champagne Coupe
Garnish: Salt Rim and Grapefruit Twist
Preparation: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Strain into coupe glass. Top with sparkling rosé.
Basil Hayden Bourbon Punch
Ingredients:
-
1 750mL bottle Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
-
1 cup sweet vermouth
-
1/2 cup sugar
-
1/4 cup orange liqueur
-
20 dashes Angostura® bitters
-
1 cup tart cherry juice
-
2 cups soda water
-
2 oranges, sliced into wheels
-
1 tsp ground cinnamon
-
Ice
Method:
-
Combine sweet vermouth, Angostura® bitters, sugar and ground cinnamon in a pitcher or punch bow
-
Stir until sugar is dissolved
-
Add the rest of the ingredients (except soda) and stir to combine
-
Top with soda just before serving
Roku Gin & Tonic With Ginger
Ingredients:
-
1 part Roku Japanese Craft Gin
-
3 parts Tonic Water
-
Ginger sticks to garnish
Method:
-
Fill a highball glass to the brim with ice
-
Add Roku and 3 parts tonic water
-
Stir and garnish with ginger sticks
Baileys S’mores TOAST-TINI
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz Baileys S’mores Liqueur
- .75 oz Vodka
- .25 oz Banana Liqueur
- .5 Tsp Vanilla extract
- .5 oz Maple Syrup
- 3 dash salt
Glassware: Martini Glass
Garnish: Marshmallow fluff
Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake for 30 seconds. Pour into a martini glass. Use a piping bag to rim the glass with marshmallow fluff. Lightly torch the marshmallow fluff rim.
Solar Flare
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Astral Tequila Reposado
- 0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.75oz Homemade Grenadine
- Over medium-high heat, combine 1 cup of pomegranate juice with one cup of sugar in a saucepan. Simmer until sugar is dissolved and cool.
- 2 Dashes Hot Sauce
- Sparkling Wine to top
Garnish: Mint Sprig
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Reposado, lime juice, grenadine and hot sauce into an ice-filled shaker and shake for six to eight seconds. Add sparkling wine to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.