Celebrate Christmas in DeSoto With Hometown Parade & More

Make plans to attend some or all of the Christmas events in DeSoto and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends and family.

Christmas Events In DeSoto

DeSoto Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 7th | 6PM

Join us for the lighting of the giant Christmas Tree at DeSoto Town Center to bring in the holiday season. Enjoy live entertainment from the DeSoto A Cappella Choir and performances from the Mary Lois School of Dance. We will also serve food favorites such as popcorn, hotdogs, cotton candy, and hot chocolate. Register for FREE.

Annual Hometown Holiday Parade | Dec. 18th | 10AM

The Annual Hometown Holiday Parade, a beloved tradition for DeSoto families since the early 1970s, is returning for its 48th year of the holiday season. The parade will kick off at 10:00 AM at Disciple Central Community Church located at 901 N. Polk St and will conclude at DeSoto Town Center 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd. Entries are also being accepted.

Hometown Holiday Celebration Fun Activities | Dec. 18th | 12PM

Join us for the Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration. This holiday festival will be filled with family fun activities, food, and vendors. Click here to register for FREE.

Santa’s Christmas Story – 12pm-1pm (ages under 18)

Come One, Come All, as Santa tells an astonishing story of how Christmas started. This is a free interactive story that kids of all ages will enjoy.

Ice Skating – 12pm-3pm (All ages)

Join us as we bring an Ice Skating Rink to the City of DeSoto! Enjoy hip hop music, laughter, and good fun at this free event. Skates will be provided.

Christmas Zumba – 12pm-1pm (All ages)

Join us for a Christmas Zumba Class as we boost our health, burn calories, build endurance, and have fun.

Pictures with Santa – 1pm-4pm (All ages)

Santa Clause is coming to town at the City of DeSoto Parks & Recreation, ready to greet and pose for a Christmas photo. Santa will bring hope, peace, and love to all that attend.

Kids Day Party – 3pm-6pm (ages 8-12)

Are you looking for a great time filled with entrainment, games, and music? Don’t miss out on this free fun event at the City of DeSoto. Snacks will be served.

Silent Listening Party – Teens | Dec. 18th | 7PM

Please join the DeSoto Teen Council for their signature winter event, Silent Listening Party. Food and drinks will be provided. All toys collected will be presented the week after to an organization. Click here to purchase tickets.

Christmas Musical Live | Dec. 18th | 7PM

Join us as we celebrate the holiday season with an incredible live Christmas Musical. The event will feature local artists from the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex. Bring in the Holiday Cheer with your family and friends. This is Christmas musical is for all families, couples, and or singles. Come and enjoy yourself with some great music from some amazing singers. Purchase tickets online.