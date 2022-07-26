Cedar Hill Softball Coach Sets Sights On Success

Facebook

2022-2023 Cedar Hill Lady Longhorns Are Working Hard

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) District 6A-11 is one of the most competitive softball districts in Texas, but new Cedar Hill head softball coach Regis Andrez is ready for the Lady Longhorns to become a contender.

“It will take a lot of buy-in and hard work – we have to be very meticulous about time,” Andrez said. “We’ll work hard in the pre-season and hopefully be ready to roll by January. We’ll develop pitchers for this year and in the future.”

District 6A-11 features last season’s Class 6A Runner-Up, Mansfield Lake Ridge, as well as Mansfield and Waxahachie, respectively. Waco Midway is no longer in the district, but Mansfield Legacy has made the move from Class 5A.

“We have to start training with expectations that will eventually lead to the standard – winning district and deep runs in the playoffs,” said Andrez, who coached Diamond Hill-Jarvis to the first round of the playoffs last season.

Building The Program

Andrez plans to build the program at the middle school level and to encourage players to compete in club softball.

Cedar Hill, which finished seventh in 6A-11 in 2021, will look to make its first playoff appearance since 2018. The Lady Longhorns qualified for the playoffs three times in four years between 2015-2018.

Andrez, who will also serve as an assistant freshman football coach, has worked as the head softball coach at Palestine and Crowley, respectively, and served as an assistant coach at Fort Worth Arlington Heights, Dallas Bryan Adams and his alma mater, Cleburne.

He was part of the football and track & field programs at Abilene Christian University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise and Sport Science in 2005. He’s currently working on a Master’s Degree from ACU.

Andrez was familiar with Cedar Hill due to his friendship with the late Stephen Hafford, a fellow Cleburne native, and Robby Clark, a former assistant coach under Joey McGuire whom Andrez worked for in Palestine.

“Everybody I know that’s worked at Cedar Hill said this district is family first,” Andrez said. “The District has a real good family atmosphere.”