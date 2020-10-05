Cedar Hill Police Investigating Homicide Today

Cedar Hill HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:

Cedar Hill, TX: On Monday, October 5th, 2020 at approximately 3:00 a.m., Cedar Hill Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting with injuries in the 900-block of Ragland Dr.

Upon arrival, Officers located an injured male laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Cedar Hill Paramedics transported the male to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect. Information obtained indicates the victim pulled a gun on the suspect. The suspect then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim. Officers located two (2) handguns on scene and a juvenile male has been detained for questioning. Two females on scene were uninjured and have been arrested on related charges. The investigation is still on-going. Identity on the victim is being withheld pending notifications. We believe this is an isolated incident with no continued threat to the community.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Valencia with the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972.291.5181 x2534.

