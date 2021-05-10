Cedar Hill Road Closures Starting May 10

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Cedar Hill Road Closures Part Of N. Joe Wilson Rd. Expansion

As part of the development of Fuel City, the second phase of the N. Joe Wilson Road Expansion is underway. For safety reasons, the City of Cedar Hill is closing the roadway in three phases. The first two phases will impact traffic the most; especially the Shady Brook Subdivision. The closing will expedite the project and allow the contractor to move forward faster and avoid transitioning traffic during the project.

Beginning May 10, 2021, the first phase will close a section of roadway between Clover Hill Lane and Shady Brook Drive southward to the concrete/asphalt transition of Phase 1. Traffic from the Shady Brook will have to detour to the north from Clover Hill Lane, using N. Joe Wilson Road north of Clover Hill Lane and Wintergreen Road to US Highway 67.

N. Joe Wilson Road Improvements Phase 1 Detours Map

N. Joe Wilson Road Improvements Phase 1 Street Closures Map

The Second Phase will close the intersection of Clover Hill Lane and therefore require Shady Brook residents to use the new section of N. Joe Wilson roadway to US Highway 67. Wintergreen Road will be the only access to N. Joe Wilson Road northward above the construction project during all phases.

