Cedar Hill ISD to Host Advanced Academics Night on Thursday

Virtual Meeting Will Be Livestreamed

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a virtual informational meeting for all current eighth through 12th graders scholars – and their parents – interested in Advanced Academics courses at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 28.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Natalie Garrett, CHISD Coordinator of Advanced Academics and Innovation, said the meeting is an excellent opportunity for scholars and parents to learn about opportunities such as Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Credit courses.

“We will provide an overview of secondary advanced academic opportunities,” Garrett said. “These courses are a good fit for scholars who are willing to meet high expectations, are hard working, motivated and organized.”

Garrett and her team will be on hand to answer any questions that the scholars and parents may have, regarding Advanced Academics, which is part of CHISD’s Curriculum & Instruction Department.

“Advanced Academics has really grown over the past couple of years because we’ve been intentional about it,” said Garrett, noting that the program has received recognition from the state.

CHISD high school scholars at Cedar Hill High School and Cedar Hill Collegiate High School can choose between AP and Dual Credit, or take some of each. These courses are more rigorous than general education courses, Garrett said.

AP Course Exam

For AP classes, scholars must take an exam at the conclusion of the class. If they score a ‘3’ or higher, they will receive college credit. They’ll also receive payment for the course.

Dual Credit Classes will be college courses, taught by Dallas College-Cedar Valley professors. Taking those courses in high school will save parents and scholars from paying the cost of tuition.

If scholars graduate with enough AP or Dual Credit courses, they can begin college as a sophomore, or even as a junior.

Scholars at Cedar Hill High School’s Early College Academy (ECA), as well as Collegiate High School, take college level courses, while they’re in high school.

Scholars who enroll in these courses will have weighted grade point averages, which will give them an edge when they graduate, said Garrett.

