Cedar Hill ISD Hires Dr. McCarther as Bray Principal

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Dr. Amanda McCarther Named Bray Elementary Principal

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Dr. Amanda McCarther as the next principal of Bray Elementary School at Monday’s Board Meeting.

“Dr. McCarther is a great fit for the culture of both Bray Elementary and Cedar Hill ISD,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “She is the perfect person to lead the district’s only campus with a Fine Arts Signature Program.”

McCarther is looking forward to the new role – a position that is nearly two decades in the making.

“I believe all scholars should receive a high quality education that results in school and life,” McCarther said. “I am looking forward to serving alongside the teachers, parents and school community to provide Bray Elementary scholars a positive and meaningful educational experience.”

McCarther will join Bray – CHISD’s original elementary campus – from Mansfield ISD where she is currently in her 19th year as an educator. She’s currently a principal but has previously served as an academic associate principal, assistant principal, instructional coach and teacher.

Experience & Educational Background

“Throughout my tenure, I have had the privilege to work alongside talented educators to support scholars academically, socially, and emotionally,” McCarther said.

McCarther earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a Master’s of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas-Arlington. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (Education, K-8) from the University of Houston.

My educational background includes a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Texas A & M University at Commerce, a Master’s of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (Education grades K-8) from the University of Houston.

Comments

comments