Red Oak Robbery Suspect Also Linked To Robberies In Cedar Hill & Dallas

On 4/16/2024 at 7:07:16 AM, Red Oak Police Department personnel were dispatched to CVS located at 105 Harris Avenue in reference to a robbery in progress. The on-duty dispatcher advised officers that a black male entered the store and acted as if he possessed a weapon and forced the clerk to open the registers. The subject removed cash from the cash registers and fled the location in a white Honda CRV with distinctive damage and

stickers on the vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 7:07:24 AM but were unable to locate the

suspect or suspect vehicle at that time. A review of several Flock cameras, which are automated license plate reader cameras, provided the Red Oak Police Department criminal investigation personnel with a matching vehicle description for the unique damage and stickers and license plate. That information assisted detectives of the Red Oak Police Department criminal investigation division in locating the residence of the registered owner

in Dallas County. Detectives continued working those leads throughout the day and supplemented Robbery investigation (Case # 24RP014994).

On 4/16/2024 at 11:13 PM, Red Oak Police Department personnel were dispatched to Exxon Tiger Mart located at 100 Harris Avenue in reference to a robbery in progress. The on-duty dispatcher advised officers that a black male entered the store and acted as if he possessed a weapon and forced the clerk to open the registers. The subject removed cash from the cash registers and fled the location in a white Honda CRV.

Some officers arrived on scene at approximately 11:14 PM while other officers expanded their search to attempt to locate the suspect and suspect vehicle. (Case # 24RP015091).

On 4/16/2024 at around 11:23 PM, a Red Oak officer located the suspect vehicle which matched the descriptors obtained during the previous offenses. The suspect vehicle was located at the Chevron Taco Casa located at 3200 Parkerville Road in the City of Lancaster.

The Red Oak officer requested assistance from the Lancaster Police Department and observed a person matching the description of the robbery suspect inside the vehicle.

The suspect exited the vehicle and Red Oak Police Department K-9 Officer M. Pettit made contact with the subject.

Since Officer Pettit was unsure whether the subject was actually armed, Officer Pettit began trying to limit the suspect’s movement and was preparing to detain him based on established probable cause. The suspect became verbally non-compliant and proceeded to physically resist Officer Pettit. Prior to additional officers arriving on scene, the suspect ultimately pulled away from Officer Pettit and a short foot pursuit ensued.

The suspect was subdued with a TASER 7 Conducted Energy Device. Upon further investigation, the subject was taken into custody on multiple charges. Portions of the surveillance video at both locations and the contact and arrest of the defendant can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/yIMdEWYLGM4

The subject was identified as McKinzie, Brian Keith 56 YOA of Dallas, Texas and was confined on the following charges:

1. Aggravated Robbery

Red Oak PD Case #24RP015091

(On View) $100,000 Bond

2. Evading Arrest/Detention

Red Oak PD Case #24RP015091

(On View) $10,000.00 Bond

3. Aggravated Robbery

Red Oak PD Case #24RP014994

(Warrant) $200,000 Bond

4. Robbery

Dallas County S.O. Warrant #F2475782

(Warrant) No Bond

Mr. McKinzie has been arraigned on the offenses and has been transferred to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. McKinzie has also been identified as a suspect in robberies that occurred in Cedar Hill and Dallas, additional charges are forthcoming.