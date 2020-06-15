Cedar Hill Graduate Excited About Hawaii Opportunity

The Future Is “Bright” For Quin

(CEDAR HILL, TX) Quin Bright had more than 20 scholarship offers from universities in four of the five power conferences.

But the Cedar Hill High School Class of 2020 Graduate wants to be part of restoring a football program.

That is why Bright signed with the University of Hawaii in February and will report to the

Honolulu campus – 3,781 miles southwest of Cedar Hill – next week.

“The biggest thing is to be able to change the program,” Bright said.

Hawaii reached the 2008 Sugar Bowl but has only reached five bowls since that point, winning just two of them.

The obvious fun and sun of Hawaii is a perk, but Bright said playing for Hawaii is a business

decision with his focus on reaching the NFL, just as former Hawaii receivers Davone Bess and Ashley Lelie accomplished.

Bright said he will study Communications Broadcasting, with hopes of being one of the College Gameday hosts someday.

Bright had a stellar career at Cedar Hill, catching 98 passes for 1,467 yards and 14 touchdowns in leading the Longhorns to two district championships in three seasons. He also rushed for 783 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bright also medaled at the UIL State Track & Field Championships in Austin in the 4×100 Meter Relay in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

“At this point, I’m focused on trying to get to the NFL,” Bright said. “I wasn’t looking to run track in college.”

A Dallas native, Bright moved to Cedar Hill in third grade and attended Waterford Oaks

Elementary, Joe Wilson Intermediate and Permenter Middle School.

Hawaii had recruited Bright when Nick Rolovich was the head coach. Rolovich left for

Washington State – which also offered Bright – but his successor, Todd Graham, played a key role in encouraging Bright to join the Hawaii program.

In the early 1990s, Graham recruited current Longhorns head coach Carlos Lynn, who was

attending Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, to East Central University, an NCAA Division II school in Ada, Oklahoma.

Graham was a defensive coordinator at East Central from 1991-93 but had since developed a reputation for offensive success, first at Allen High in Texas, and then at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.

“Coach Graham does an outstanding job of spreading the ball around,” Lynn said. “He is able to get the ball into dynamic playmakers’ hands.”

Bright committed to Hawaii on National Signing Day (Feb. 5), shortly after visiting the campus. The unanticipated COVID-19 Pandemic forced him to improvise workouts at home.

“Every night, I do the same drills that I was doing from my trainer, and sometimes, I find drills on social media,” Bright said.

Because of the time difference, Hawaii’s games are often aired late in the evening.

Bright said that is a non-issue, since he will be regularly facing top-level talent.

“If you put up the right numbers, you can go where you want to go,” Bright said.

Hawaii is scheduled to open the 2020 season on August 29. Three of Hawaii’s four non conference games this season will be against Pac-12 Conference opponents.

Bright hopes to play as a true freshman this fall.

“The new coaching staff loves speed, and I’m very fast,” Bright said. “I’m faster than most slot receivers, and that gives me a boost.”

Since Hawaii plays in the Mountain West Conference, Bright will face former teammate ,

defensive end Matthew Aribisala, who signed with Air Force, as well as former Longhorn

Kaegun Williams, who plays running back for San Diego State

