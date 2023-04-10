Cedar Hill Girls Soccer Trio Earns First Team All-District Honors

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Three Cedar Hill High School Girls Soccer Players made First Team All-District 6A-11 this season – seniors Kalee Slider and Jada Mitchell and freshman McKinlee Butler.
The Lady Longhorns (6-8-4) made strides this season under new head coach Tony Vortriede. They swept DeSoto and Dallas Skyline in district competition, including a 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders on Senior Night.
Cedar Hill also tied Waxahachie and Mansfield, 1-1. Mansfield advanced to the 6A Regional Semifinals where they lost to Cypress Bridgeland, 1-0, last Friday. Cedar Hill also tied Denton Ryan, 1-1, early in the season.
Four Cedar Hill players – seniors Alyssa Lyons, Paris Mercado and Jada Sands and junior Gabrielle McDaniel-Daughtry – were named Second Team All-District.
Senior Kaitlyn Morales and juniors Victoria Moats and Jacqueline Vega earned Honorable Mention All-District.
Thirteen members of the team were named Academic All-District:
· Korean Black, Senior
· Aniyah Folks, Senior
· Amber Jones, Senior
· Madison Leatch, Senior
· Alyssa Lyons, Senior
· Gabriella McDaniel-Daughtry, Junior
· Paris Mercado, Senior
· Jada Mitchell, Senior
· Kaitlyn Morales, Senior
· Hannah Rojas-Leal, Junior
· Jada Sands, Senior
· Jacqueline Vega, Junior
· Olivia Woolridge, Senior