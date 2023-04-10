Cedar Hill Girls Soccer Trio Earns First Team All-District Honors

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Three Cedar Hill High School Girls Soccer Players made First Team All-District 6A-11 this season – seniors Kalee Slider and Jada Mitchell and freshman McKinlee Butler.

The Lady Longhorns (6-8-4) made strides this season under new head coach Tony Vortriede. They swept DeSoto and Dallas Skyline in district competition, including a 4-0 win over the Lady Raiders on Senior Night.

Cedar Hill also tied Waxahachie and Mansfield, 1-1. Mansfield advanced to the 6A Regional Semifinals where they lost to Cypress Bridgeland, 1-0, last Friday. Cedar Hill also tied Denton Ryan, 1-1, early in the season.

Four Cedar Hill players – seniors Alyssa Lyons, Paris Mercado and Jada Sands and junior Gabrielle McDaniel-Daughtry – were named Second Team All-District.

Senior Kaitlyn Morales and juniors Victoria Moats and Jacqueline Vega earned Honorable Mention All-District.

Thirteen members of the team were named Academic All-District:

· Korean Black, Senior

· Aniyah Folks, Senior

· Amber Jones, Senior

· Madison Leatch, Senior

· Alyssa Lyons, Senior

· Gabriella McDaniel-Daughtry, Junior

· Paris Mercado, Senior

· Jada Mitchell, Senior

· Kaitlyn Morales, Senior

· Hannah Rojas-Leal, Junior

· Jada Sands, Senior

· Jacqueline Vega, Junior

· Olivia Woolridge, Senior