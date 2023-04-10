Harmony Students Donate Modified Electric Cars to ﻿Scottish Rite for Children

Facebook

[DALLAS] — GT/STEM students from Harmony School of Innovation-Dallas have made another donation of their modified electric cars — this time, to Scottish Rite for Children in Dallas.

The donation was made as part of a special school/class project to assist children with special needs. The modified electric cars can be controlled easier and safer than store-bought electric cars, which means that children with mobility limitations can ride in them.

Modifications include additional railings, a seat that provides more support, a joystick instead of a steering wheel, a buzzer button on the steering wheel, and more.

The project to donate cars is an ongoing effort thanks to committed community members inside and outside Harmony. Mr. Adam Unlu, HPS North Texas’ STEM/GT District Coordinator, spearheaded the project modeled after seeing similar projects in other Texas cities, as well as in Oklahoma.

In addition to the donation to Scottish Rite for Children, HSI-Dallas students have also donated cars to Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Texas Christian University’s KinderFrogs Program.

At Harmony, we don’t just provide an education for our students. We prepare them for the real world. As a part of the big picture, Harmony Public Schools aim to produce well-rounded, top tier leaders who go into the world and make a difference. As a part of our North Star, we center our educational backbone on five principles: Preparedness, Future Plans, Problem Solving, Collaboration and Passion.

With these five points, our students graduate at the top of their classes with a 100% college acceptance rate while pursuing a postsecondary educational pathway aligned with their goals.

Harmony’s North Texas District offers 17 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in eight North Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Carrollton, Euless, Garland, Grand Prairie, Plano and in Waco.

