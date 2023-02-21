Cedar Hill Girls Basketball Advances to UIL Class 6A Regional Tournament

Facebook

The Cedar Hill High School Girls Basketball Team used balancing scoring and tough defense to advance to the UIL Class 6A Regional Tournament for the second time in four years.

The Lady Longhorns (24-12) defeated 6A-9 Champion, Garland Sachse, 53-42, in the Regional Quarterfinals on Monday night at Mesquite High.

Senior Taylor Craver led the way with 11 points, while seniors Jadyn Atchison (a Colorado commit) and Kelis Grant (a Sam Houston commit) each added nine points.

“Our staff believed this team could and would make it back to the Regional Tournament,” Cedar Hill head girls basketball coach Nicole Collins said. “ This is an upperclassman team that had experienced a Regional Finals run as freshmen. These girls are hungry and wanted to leave their own legacy behind of doing what has never been done at Cedar Hill – winning a Girls Basketball State Championship”

It was the sixth consecutive game that Cedar Hill held an opponent below 50 points.

Cedar Hill will face the winner of Tomball Memorial (31-7) and Cypress Ranch (28-5), who face off tonight in the Houston area. The Regional Semifinal Game will be played on Friday night in Lufkin.