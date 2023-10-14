Cedar Hill Football Moves Closer to Playoff Spot With Win at Skyline

Facebook

The Cedar Hill High School Football Team overcame a first quarter deficit and two turnovers to defeat host Dallas Skyline, 28-14, on Friday night at Forester Stadium in Dallas.

The Longhorns (3-4, 2-2) outgained the Raiders, 387-187, including 262-54, on the ground.

Quarterback Anthony Edwards finished with 212 yards of total offense (12 of 18 passing for 125 yards, and eight carries for a team-high 87 yards).

Edwards led a total of eight Longhorn ball carriers, including Edwin Rhoden, who rushed for 52 yards (on seven carries) and scored his first touchdown of the season.

Cedederic Castleberry had 12 carries for 50 yards and his third touchdown of the season. Castleberry also caught two passes for 38 yards.

Dayshaun Reese-Williams finished with 11 carries for 35 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season.

Cedar Hill will host defending Class 6A Division II State Champion DeSoto at 7 p.m. Friday in the Battle of Belt Line, sponsored by Fairfield Inn of Cedar Hill.

The Longhorns must win two of their final three games to return to the playoffs for the second time in three years.