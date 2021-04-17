Cedar Hill Football Announces 2021 Football Schedule

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Cedar Hill Longhorns Kickoff August 27 vs. Rockwall

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The 2021 Cedar Hill High School Football Team is scheduled to kick off its 2021 season on August 27 vs. Rockwall.

The Longhorns and Yellow Jackets were scheduled to open the 2020 season, in Rockwall, but the game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Cedar Hill went on to finish 12-2, reaching the UIL Class 6A Division II State Championship Game. Rockwall finished 10-2, losing to DeSoto, 30-27, in the 6A-I Area Round (second round).

Interestingly, Cedar Hill faced Rockwall’s crosstown rival, Rockwall Heath, in a 27-24 Overtime Thriller in the State Quarterfinals in January.

The Longhorns went 6-1 last season against 2021 opponents. They didn’t play Rockwall, Allen or Waco last season, due to COVID-19.

Six of the team’s on the Longhorns 2021 schedule made the playoffs last season, including all three non-district opponents.

Cedar Hill will play its first two games at home, before traveling to Allen on September 10. The Eagles are coached by former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris.

The Longhorns will open 6A-11 Competition on September 17 at Mansfield Lake Ridge and host Waxahachie for Homecoming on October 8.

Cedar Hill’s lone non-Friday game will be a Thursday night season finale against Mansfield on November 4. That will also be the Longhorns’ Senior Night.

2021 CEDAR HILL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 27 vs. Rockwall, 7:30 p.m.

September 3 vs. Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

September 10 at Allen, 7 p.m.

September 17 at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

September 24 vs. Waco, 7:30 p.m.

October 8 vs. Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

October 15 at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

October 22 vs. Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

October 29 at Waco Midway, 7:30 p.m.

November 4 vs. Mansfield, 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)

Comments

comments