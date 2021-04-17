The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is Hiring!

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Now Hiring Summer Positions, Retention bonuses are available for qualifying positions

DALLAS (April 16, 2021) — The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is now hiring for positions ahead of a busy summer season. Part-time positions are now open for those looking to work as lifeguards, swim instructors and camp counselors. To learn more about opportunities available, visit https://www.ymcadallas.org/employment.

In addition, the aquatics department will be hosting job fairs in the coming weeks at indoor pool locations for lifeguard and swim instructor candidates; fairs will be held at the T. Boone Pickens YMCA, Moody Family YMCA, Semones YMCA, Cross Timbers YMCA, Park South YMCA and JER Chilton YMCA at Rockwall. Applicants will undergo a competency swim test for employment eligibility at these fairs, after which each participant will receive a free guest pass for 45 days in order to brush up on their swim skills before attending a complimentary pre-summer lifeguard training and being hired by the YMCA. To learn more about these hiring events, visit ymcadallas.org/readysetsave.

Looking To Grow Following A Difficult Year

“We are excited after a difficult year due to COVID that we are once again looking to grow our organization,” said Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “Summer is traditionally a very busy time for the YMCA as kids are out of school and parents are looking for enriching summer experiences. We have positions open not only for teens and college students looking for summer work where they can help and mentor kids, but also for those who may have lost their job or been forced out of the workforce due to COVID. Our goal is to also help this group, who are disproportionately women, as we recover from COVID.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported by NBC News, “275,000 women left the workforce [in January], compared with 71,000 men. And women make up more than half of the 7 million people considered ‘out of the workforce’ in the report — who aren’t counted as unemployed — but who currently want to work. Overall, nearly 2.4 million women have exited the workforce since last February, compared with less than 1.8 million men.”

“For women struggling with childcare, those that are hired into childcare roles at the Y are able to have their children enrolled in one of our programs at a reduced cost,” continued Hazelbaker.

Work All Summer and Get Rewarded

In addition, the Y is offering retention bonuses for the following positions:

A $300 YMCA Summer Aquatics Retention Bonus for all qualifying Part-Time Swim Instructors and Lifeguards

A $100 Sign-On Bonus for YMCA Summer Camp Staff and a $200 Retention Bonus for all qualifying Part-Time Camp Counselors

A $300 YMCA Summer Day Camp Retention Bonus for all qualifying Part-Time Childcare Summer Day Camp Team Members

Qualifications include:

Must be onboarded on or before June 1, 2021

Must work on average of 30 hours per week from June 1 – August 6, 2021

Combo of Afterschool and Summer Day Camp hours is fine for applicable weeks that DC and AS run side-by-side

May work at other Childcare Day Camps if assigned camp location is not open on any given week in the summer

Must have perfect attendance the week of July 26 and August 2 of Camp

Must be up-to-date and in compliance for all YMCA required trainings

Bonuses will be awarded on August 20

To learn more and apply, visit https://www.ymcadallas.org/blog/ymca-metropolitan-dallas-hiring.

As a 501(c)3 charitable community organization, each of the YMCA’s staff makes a difference in the lives of those we serve, every day. At the Y, we call this a cause-driven culture: the way we think, act and communicate directly builds our cause, to strengthen community. This starts with passionate, committed leaders at all levels of the organization, and leads to strong supportive teams, and significant opportunities for professional development and growth from within.

Our core values are caring, honesty, respect and responsibility- they guide everything we do. The YMCA was selected by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2019.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Founded in 1885, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas serves thousands of men, women and children each year, regardless of age, income or background. Anchored in communities across North Texas, the Dallas Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

The Y ensures all people have equitable access to the essentials needed to become thriving members of the community. Daily, the Y bridges and fills individual and community needs as a catalyst for impactful change. The YMCA makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive, with three areas of impact: Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. To learn more or get involved, please visit www.ymcadallas.org.

