BreakingNews14 Year Old Garland Shooting Suspect Considered Armed & Dangerous

Garland Police Identify Suspected Shooter as Abel Elias Acosta

Detectives have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the shooter responsible for killing three and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on December 26, 2021.

It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the release of his information.

Detectives obtained a Directive to Apprehend Abel Elias Acosta, age fourteen (14). Abel is facing the charge of Capital Murder for the shooting death of the three teenagers.

A Directive to Apprehend is defined by Texas Family Code, 52.015 as:

a) On the request of a law enforcement or probation officer, a juvenile court may issue a directive to apprehend a child if the court finds there is probable cause to take the child into custody under the provisions of this title.

Abel Elias Acosta is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’ 05” in height, and weighing around 125 pounds.

Information detectives discovered shows that the driver of the truck, Richard Acosta, who previously turned himself in, is the father of the shooter, Abel Acosta. Richard Acosta is currently in the Garland Detention Center charged with Capital Murder – Multiple Persons. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

The original 14-year-old male that was taken into custody on December 27, and whose name is not being released, is not the shooter; however, he remains a person of interest in the investigation.

Detectives believe Abel Acosta is actively evading capture and need the public’s assistance in locating him.

Abel Acosta is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Abel is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Tips may be made anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up-to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to his apprehension.

Photo obtained from social media.