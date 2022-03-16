Big Texas Beer Fest at Fair Park March 26

Facebook

The 10th annual Big Texas Beer Fest returns to the Automobile Building at Fair Park March 26. Since its founding in 2012, the event has raised almost $60,000 for the North Texas Food Bank and been named best beer fest by several media outlets.

Chad Montgomery, one of the festival organizers, said, “After our tenth year, Big Texas Beer Fest has become a tradition among friends and brewers alike. We love making our festival’s mantra of ‘Connecting people through beer’ a reality.”

His wife Nellie Montgomery, is co-founder of the event. They hope the spirit of camaraderie and friendship carries through all the way down to the attendee experience at Big Texas Beer Fest.

“Keeping up with the breweries throughout the year comes naturally when you’re friends with them,’ Nellie said. ‘We plan all year for this huge party where we can show the attendees what our friends have been working on day in and day out.”

Big Texas Beer Fest Features Award-winning Beers

The festival will feature award-winning beers from all over the world, along with ten local food trucks and vendors, local and regional bands. Those attending can also sample artisan food and non-alcoholic beverages from local vendors. Music and food trucks can be found in the outdoor food and music pavilion. Free play Richardson (a vintage arcade) invites festival-goers to play those favorite games from their youth at the Arcade Alley, in partnership with TUPPS Brewery.

Tickets for the festival are available at bigtexasbeerfest.com. Tickets prices range from $42 to $75. A portion of the proceeds benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

Chad advised festival-goers that “to get the true kid-in-a-candy-store feel, we highly recommend attending our VIP session. Less than 20% of all attendees are in the building for a full hour.”

The festival’s hours are from 3-7 p.m. Sat., March 26, with VIP ticket-holders permitted to enter the doors at 2 p.m. Parking is available at Fair Park for $10, but the organizers recommend people use the DART rail, or catch a Lyft or Uber. The DART rail has a stop on the Green Line at Fair Park, where festival goers are dropped off steps away from the venue. Because Big Texas Beer Fest has sold out every year, organizers recommend purchasing in advance.

For more information, including participating breweries and vendors, please visit the official event website at bigtexasbeerfest.com.