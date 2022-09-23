Bass Pro Shops Announces Plans for New Destination Retail Store in Grand Prairie, Texas

Facebook

Outdoor retailer’s fifth Dallas-Fort Worth area location will showcase Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and TRACKER brands

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Officials at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced today plans to open a new destination retail store in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The new 100,000-square-foot store will be the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th location in Texas, serving the southern portion of the Dallas metro area and making it easier and more convenient for our Dallas customers, who enjoy the world-class outdoor opportunities that have been attracting people to the area for generations.

“We are very excited to open another location in the great state of Texas, where we have come to know incredibly passionate sportsmen and women who love the outdoors as much as we do,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “We’re excited to expand our ability to serve these customers while showcasing our iconic outdoor brands, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and TRACKER Boats and ATVs.”

The new Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World destination superstore will offer the region’s most comprehensive selection of premier outdoor gear at low prices and with industry-leading friendly expert service.

Like all Bass Pro Shops locations, the new store will feature a completely unique custom design. Envisioned as a tribute to the great sporting heritage of the region and a celebration of the sportsmen and women of Texas, the store will build on the signature qualities that define the award-winning Bass Pro Shops shopping experience combining retail with entertainment, outdoor education and conservation.

The store also will showcase industry-leading boat brands including TRACKER, NITRO, SUN TRACKER, REGENCY and TAHOE boats built by Bass Pro’s White River Marine Group, manufacturer of America’s favorite fishing boats. In addition, the new location will display a wide assortment of new TRACKER OFF ROAD ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, America’s fastest growing brand of off-road vehicles.

More than just a fishing and hunting store, the retail destination will offer equipment and clothing for all outdoor adventures, including hiking, backpacking, wildlife viewing, camping, and other related outdoor gear. A gift and nature center will feature a wide variety of outdoor-related items from lamps and dishes to bird feeders and furniture. Men’s, Ladies’ and Children’s apparel sections will offer a wide assortment of brands including RedHead, TrueTimber, ASCEND, Worldwide Sportsman, Bob Timberlake and Natural Reflections, along with popular national brands such as Columbia, North Face, Under Armour and more for greater selection, quality and value.

Immersive outdoor features

In addition to providing customers with the outdoor products they love, a team of talented artists and craftsmen will design the store’s localized imagery to reinforce its immersive outdoor theme. The signature creativity and attention to detail are hallmarks of every experience from Johnny Morris, who is often referred to as, “The Walt Disney of the Outdoors” for his knack for creating amazing experiences that connect people with nature.

Unique exterior and interior motifs have branded Bass Pro Shops as visually appealing, high quality outdoor retail destinations that customers love. In addition to providing a fun outdoor experience indoors, Bass Pro Shops locations feature a large aquarium and water features stocked with native fish species, thousands of local antiques and artifacts, hundreds of trophy fish and wildlife mounts, and murals depicting local scenes.

Celebrating conservation and community

Conservation, another Morris trademark and signature company value, will play an important role in the store’s mission. The new location will host dozens of events throughout the year aimed at connecting new audiences – and particularly children – to the outdoors. Hands-on demonstrations and interactive activities will be offered such as “Gone Fishing,” an annual event which aims to introduce families to fishing through catch-and-release ponds, casting games and free fishing seminars with the goal of creating the next generation of conservationists. More than 100,000 kids caught a fish at Bass Pro Shops events last year alone, many for the first time. The store will also support local conservation organizations that protect wildlife and habitat.

Bass Pro Shops: Recognized for doing business the right way

Bass Pro Shops celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding in 2022. Growing from a single location in an 8-square-foot section of a Springfield, Missouri, liquor store, the company now enjoys the support of the most dedicated customer base in the outdoors. Each year, some 200 million outdoorsmen and women shop at Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s locations across the United States and Canada.

From its first days in business, Bass Pro Shops has not only been dedicated to conservation, but to doing business the right way. This commitment has been recognized in the form of national awards from a variety of sources. In 2021, Bass Pro Shops was recognized as the most trusted outdoor retailer in the United States by Reputation.com. Forbes recognizes Bass Pro Shops as “One of America’s Best Places to Work.”

Dedication to customer value, selection, quality products and empowering conservation lie at the foundation of the company’s culture. Bass Pro Shops is expected to employ more than 100 “Outfitters” at its new Grand Prairie location, many of whom will come from the local region. Last year, Forbes ranked the outdoor brand as “one of America’s Best Employers.” The new retail location is expected to open in the spring of 2024.