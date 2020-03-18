RED, SCRUBS AND BLUE Weekend: Serving those who serve us

Austin’s Mighty Fine Burgers Offers Free Meals for First Responders, Medical Workers & Police

AUSTIN, Texas – First responders are our heroes everyday, but when a pandemic hits, they become even more important. This Saturday and Sunday in Austin, Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries and Shakes is serving free meals to those who serve our community as first responders, doctors, nurses and police—those who wear red, scrubs and blue uniforms. On March 21-22, 2020 all five Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park locations will serve those who serve us.

Unprecedented crisis which calls for those who serve the community to work round the clock to provide services, care and protection. As a thanks for their dedication to our community, Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries and Shakes will provide a free meal, up to $15.00 value per person, at each Mighty Fine location in Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

First responders and police need to be in uniform or present a badge to receive their meal. Doctors and nurses need to be in scrubs or present an employee badge to receive their meal. Meals can be ordered in line for take-out, called in ahead of time for pick-up, or ordered online for curbside.

Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries and Shakes

K&N Management was founded in Austin in 1993. The company is the licensed Austin-area developer of Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q and the creator of Mighty Fine, Burgers, Fries and Shakes. K&N Management became the first Austin-based business and only the second restaurant group to receive the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s highest Presidential honor for quality and excellence in organizations. K&N Management’s mission is to guarantee that every guest is delighted by each of our team members through our legendary Texas Hospitality. More information can be found on their website: www.mightyfineburgers.com.

